Royal Caribbean Wants You To Travel, Take Pics On Their Dime

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Like to travel? Check. Like to take pictures? Check. You may be eligible for Royal Caribbean’s expert Instagram-er ‘Intern-ship.’

The company says they are looking for an ‘extraordinary explorer’ to join their fleet over the summer – from June to July 2017 to be exact.

As part of the ‘intern-ship,’ you’ll travel on various fleets, take pictures and ‘document the extraordinary’ on Instagram as the company puts it.

But you won’t be missing great sites to see.

The person who gets the job will travel to regions including New York, the Caribbean, Asia and the Mediterranean.

Oh, and one last part, the winner gets about $4,000 in prize money.

Interested?

You must be at least 21-years-old and own a smartphone.

To apply, post your most extraordinary travel photo or short video on Instagram tag @RoyalCaribbeanUK and #ExtraordinaryExplorer.

Make sure to do it by January 31st.