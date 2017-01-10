Police Perimeter In Miami Lakes

January 10, 2017 5:27 AM
Filed Under: Hialeah Police, Miami Lakes, Miami-Dade Police

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police perimeter has been set up in a Miami Lakes neighborhood as police search for a suspect.

The perimeter is centered near NW 52nd Avenue and 154th Street and NW 87th to NW 89th Streets.

Hialeah police and Miami-Dade police are conducting the search.

A Miami-Dade police helicopter, police K9 officers and a SWAT teams were focusing on the area of NW 87th Avenue and NW 154th Street.

Police have not said who they are searching for or what prompted the perimeter.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were working a trauma alert in the area, but did not say what the nature of that was.

This is a developing story, check back for additional details.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Follow Us On Facebook
Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia