Police Perimeter In Miami Lakes

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police perimeter has been set up in a Miami Lakes neighborhood as police search for a suspect.
The perimeter is centered near NW 52nd Avenue and 154th Street and NW 87th to NW 89th Streets.
Hialeah police and Miami-Dade police are conducting the search.
A Miami-Dade police helicopter, police K9 officers and a SWAT teams were focusing on the area of NW 87th Avenue and NW 154th Street.
Police have not said who they are searching for or what prompted the perimeter.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were working a trauma alert in the area, but did not say what the nature of that was.
This is a developing story, check back for additional details.