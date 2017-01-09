Police Have Detained 2 People In Connection To Miami Beach Bomb Threat

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have detained two people in connection to a bomb threat that has forced the closure of Ocean Drive between 8 Street and 10 Street.
The bomb squad was called out to assist with the scene.
CBS4’s Tiani Jones witnessed as the bomb squad used a robot to investigate a car.
Shortly afterwards, the bomb squad deemed the vehicle safe.
Ocean Drive is expected to open up soon.
Miami Beach police said they are getting help from the FBI, ATF and the Miami Police Department.
One Comment
IF THEY DON’T HAVE ANYTHING BETTER IN LIVES TO DO; THAN PUT THEM AWAY IN AN EXECUTION WAY, TO HELP PUT THEM AWAY FROM THEIR MISERY LIFE ASAP. THEY DON’T WANTED TO RESPECT OUR AMERICAN VALUES, ETC. THAN PUT THEM AWAY BY EXECUTING THEM RIGHT ON THE SPOT OF THEIR CRIME ACTIVITY. WE SHOULDN’T TOILERATE ANYMORE OF THEIR STUPIDITY PERIOD.