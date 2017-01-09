One Dead In Miami-Dade Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One person is dead following a crash in southwest Miami-Dade County early Monday morning.
Miami-Dade Police said the crash happened between SW97th Avenue and SW 104th Street.
Around 5:45 a.m., a white Nissan pickup truck and a black Dodge Ram 1500 slammed into each other.
The driver of the Nissan died while the passenger was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. The passenger’s condition is unknown at this time. Both are adults.
The driver of the Dodge was taken to Kendall Regional Trauma Center with minor injuries. That person is in stable condition.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.