In The Recruiting Huddle: Cornelius Doe – Deerfield Beach

January 9, 2017 1:20 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Cornelius Doe, Deerfield Beach High School, In The Huddle, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Cornelius Doe
POSITION: DB
SCHOOL: Deerfield Beach
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: Here is this next wave of defensive secondary standouts in South Florida. Doe is a quick and talented, this is truly a football prospect that everyone will start hearing about – as the offseason is now in full swing. He’s a very gifted talent that came in from Calvary Christian and really made a huge impact for the district champion Bucks. This offseason will be very important as he will now have the chance to make a statement against some of the receivers who have been grabbing much of the spotlight. Doe is another talent to keep a close eye on.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4133276/cornelius-doe

