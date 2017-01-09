Hundreds Evacuated From Jewish Community Centers In Miami-Dade

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) –Police evacuated two Jewish community centers in South Florida, one of which had hundreds of children, over possible threats Monday morning.
Around 11 a.m., hundreds of kids were evacuated from the Dave & Mary Alper Jewish Community Center over a possible explosive device, according to police. About 300 kids were evacuated from the center located in Miami at 11155 SW 112th Avenue out of abundance of caution.
Sources say, before 11 a.m., a phone call came into the main operator line of the facility. A bomb threat was made. The call came from a local number which is what prompted the evacuation at the center.
Officers are doing a sweep of the building to make sure everything is okay.
There has also been another threat to another Jewish community center in Miami Beach.
Officers say someone called in a threat to the Miami Beach Jewish Community Center around 10:45 a.m. That’s when the center called police. A handful of people were evacuated from the center.
Miami Beach Police were doing a courtesy sweep to make sure everything was okay.
Miami-Dade Police say they are unsure if there is a correlation between both threats.
