Broward Mayor Has An Idea Of Who Leaked FLL Airport Shooting Video To TMZ

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Local and federal authorities think they know who leaked security video of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting to TMZ.

Broward Mayor Barbara Sharief told CBS4 News that she’s not sure who did leaked the video, but she’s fairly certain it was a member of law enforcement.

TMZ obtained the dramatic surveillance video of suspected mass murderer Esteban Santiago calmly pulling a gun from his waistband and shot 15 bullets at Terminal 2’s baggage claim at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday.

Five people were killed and even more were injured.

It’s video that Sharief said the public was never meant to see.

“We’re not tolerating this,” Sharief said. “This is an ongoing investigation. That tape shows a victim being shot and we don’t want that out on the street.”

Sharief said it appeared that the video released to TMZ was taken by someone recording the surveillance video with a cellphone.

She said a reflection captured on the cellphone recording might give away the person by identifying the law enforcement agency the person works for.

“We were able to clearly see the association or agency that the person was with and identify some other significant characteristics,” she said.

Sharief said the identity of the person who recorded the video and possibly leaked it isn’t known, but the county asked the FBI to investigate.

Sharief said after airport officials and the FBI enhanced the reflection, investigators were able to rule out airport and FBI personnel.

She said it “leaves BSO and a couple of other law enforcement agencies that were in that room.”

Sharief said she’s talking about this because she wants the public to know that no one from the county’s airport staff leaked the video.

The person could be charged with interfering with a federal investigation and another charge if they profited from the leak.