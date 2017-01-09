Arrests Made In Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – French authorities have arrested 16 people who they suspect may be connected to the robbery of Kim Kardashian West in Paris.
French police said traces of DNA left at the scene led to the arrests. The men were detained in early morning raids.
Last October, robbers masquerading as police tied the 35-year-old reality star up and locked her in the bathroom. The thieves made off with a jewelry box containing $6.7 million worth of valuables and a ring priced at $4.5 before escaping on motorcycles.
Kardashian West had been in the French capital for fashion week and attended a show where her sister Kendall Jenner was on the catwalk.
