Tourist Finds Part Of Human Skull While Walking Along Beach

ORMOND BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A visitor from Pennsylvania made quite a find while walking along a north Florida beach.
Jonathan Baier was walking near the ocean in Ormond Beach when he found part of human skull which is believed to be hundreds of years old.
Baier said he initially thought it was a turtle shell or some type of sea creature.
Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Capt. Andrew Ethridge said the medical examiner’s office confirmed Thursday that the bone was the top portion of a human skull estimated to be hundreds of years old.
Investigators say because the skull is so old, “it holds no significant evidentiary value.”
Ethridge says it has been sent to the University of Florida’s Anthropology Department for further study and carbon dating.
