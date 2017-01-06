Middle School Teacher Accused Of Asking Teen For Nude Photos

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — An Orlando middle school teacher was arrested he allegedly solicited, and received, nude photos from one of his former students.
Andrew Montalvo, 31, was charged Wednesday with obscene communication.
Records show the seventh-grade Avalon Middle School civics teacher kept in contact through social media with the 16-year-old victim, whom he had taught when she was 14.
Investigators say Montalvo told deputies he was intoxicated when he asked the girl for the photos, which she sent to him.
Orange County Sheriff’s deputies said Montalvo also paid the victim and her friend $2,000 so they wouldn’t turn over the messages to the authorities.
