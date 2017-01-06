Florida’s Att. General Wants You To Spot Human Trafficking

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida’s attorney general wants you to try to spot human trafficking and report it.
Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Friday she wants the public to jump in and help stop what they are calling a ‘modern-day form of slavery.’
To encourage the public, she is launching a website that has tips on how to spot human trafficking in action.
January marks Human Trafficking Awareness Month – an ideal time to launch the effort.
Also starting this month, digital signs will go up throughout Tampa International Airport encouraging travelers to visit the website and report suspicious activity.
“Many people will be traveling to Florida this weekend, especially to the Tampa Bay area. Having a high volume of visitors can attract traffickers and that is why I am calling on you to know the signs,” said Bondi.
Human Trafficking includes those people being trafficked for labor or sex.
More than 20 million people are victims of human trafficking worldwide, according to the International Labor Organization. The global human trafficking market is a $150 billion-a-year industry.
You can visit the new website by clicking here.