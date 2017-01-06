Expert Picks: ‘Big O’ Stands Alone Picking Dolphins Over Steelers

CBS Miami: Twitter | Facebook

In anticipation of the upcoming AFC Wild Card showdown between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers, various show hosts from both markets gave their predictions on the game.

“Captain” Curtis Stevenson – Morning Show Host on Sportsradio 560 WQAM in Miami

Analysis: Matt Moore and the offense are able to move the football and keep it close. The Dolphins defense plays well against Pittsburgh. I think they will give up one big play in the second half that will be the difference. I think the Steelers win. Score: Steelers 24, Dolphins 20

Colin Dunlap – Morning Show Host on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh

Analysis: Pittsburgh. In January. In the biting cold. In the playoffs. All those towels waving. The Dolphins would have a hard enough time winning at full strength, but they don’t stand much of a chance with a backup quarterback and the Steelers’ holy triumvirate – Ben, Bell and Brown – at full bore. No matter how much Miami can run it, the Steelers will simply outscore them. Score: Steelers 31, Dolphins18

Orlando “Big O” Alzugaray – Midday Host on Sportsradio 560 WQAM in Miami

Analysis: The Dolphins have been opportunistic all year long. That’s why they’ve won nine of 11 games. They’re going to go up to Pittsburgh. They’re going to keep it close. Jay Ajayi is going to run that ball. And “blind-ass fan alert”, baby…the Dolphins win this game. Score: Dolphins 25, Steelers 23

Andrew Fillipponi – Midday Host on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh

Analysis: Location, location, location. Ben Roethlisberger at home this season: 20 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 116.7 passer rating. Pittsburgh averages 27.8 points at Heinz Field with Big Ben in the lineup. No starting safeties for the ‘Phins. No road wins against quality teams. No proven track record in big games. No playoff wins since 2000. Score: Steelers 30, Dolphins 16

Channing Crowder – Afternoon Host on Sportsradio 560 WQAM in Miami

Analysis: The game is going to be a lot closer early on than the analysts are saying. As the game moves on, Big Ben will find the weaknesses in the defense and will exploit them. Jay Ajayi will run well, but the Dolphins won’t be able to keep up on the scoreboard. Score: Steelers 31, Dolphins 24

Chris Mueller – Afternoon Host on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh

Analysis: Jay Ajayi ran all over the Steelers in their first meeting, and while Pittsburgh’s run defense isn’t stellar by any means, it will be better this time. Plus, Le’Veon Bell will get more than 10 carries in this game, and Miami’s tattered defense will be able to do little to stop him. Plus, Ben Roethlisberger is healthy and playing at home. Enough said. Score: Steelers 34, Dolphins 16

Alex Donno – Evening Host on Sportsradio 560 WQAM in Miami

Analysis: With their defensive backfield and linebacker corps decimated by injury, the Dolphins will have little margin for error when facing Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell. Miami needs to get Jay Ajayi in rhythm early and force a couple key turnovers on defense. In the end, the experienced Steelers will be too much for the Dolphins on the road. Score: Steelers 24, Dolphins 17

Paul Zeise – Evening Host on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh

Analysis: This is easily the best Steelers team since the 2010 team that lost to Green Bay in the Super Bowl. The defense is close to being rebuilt and the offense is explosive and their three stars – Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown – are all healthy going into the playoffs for the first time. Miami has had a nice season, though outside of the Steelers they have beaten nobody, but they are so beat up on defense right now I think it is a going to be a long and cold afternoon for the Dolphins. I think Bell and Roethlisberger both have big days in this one and see the Steelers rolling to a blowout. Score: Steelers 34, Dolphins 14