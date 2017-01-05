Prisco On Dolphins: “It’s Amazing What Coach Gase Has Done With This Team”

CBS Sports Senior NFL Columnist, Pete Prisco joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz show on 560 WQAM to talk about the Dolphins being his biggest surprise, Vance Joseph being highly recruited for a head coaching position and Crowder apologizes to Pete about Mario Williams. He also talks about if the Dolphins have a chance, Jay Ajayi being the difference for the Dolphins and Adam Gase’s first year.
On the Dolphins being his surprise team in the NFL- “It’s amazing what Coach Gase has done with this team. He has no talent, especially on defense. How many legitimate starters are on that defense? Wake and Suh?”
On Miami’s chances in Pittsburgh- “If they have another running game like they did the last time they played them, then maybe. But [Pittsburgh] has improved drastically. I don’t think they can win the game, but Gase will have them ready to play. It’ll be close for a while.”
On Jason Taylor being a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame- “I don’t think he goes in on the 1st ballot, I’ll think he goes in eventually.”
