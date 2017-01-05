Officers Connected To Fatal Police-Involved Shooting In West Perrine Returning To Work

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The two Miami-Dade officers connected to a fatal police-involved shooting in West Perrine will be returning to work on Friday.

Less than a week after 21-year-old Jamar Rollins was shot and killed, officers Andrew Garcia and Jesus Coto, both with nine years on the force, are headed back to the streets to patrol.

“The officers were on a 3-day administrative leave, an optioned offered as per the Bargaining Agreement, and they had scheduled training today. They will return to their regular assigned duties on Friday,” Miami-Dade Police Det. Daniel Ferrin stated in an email.

Police said the two undercover officers pulled over Rollins on December 30th because he was driving erratically.

Rollins, according to police, pulled out a gun, while his passenger took off running.

“One of the officers engaged in a foot pursuit with the passenger of the vehicle at some point there,” explained Miami-Dade police Sgt. Carlos Rosario at the time of the incident. “After, the driver of the vehicle produced a firearm and the officer fired at the subject.”

But Rollins’ cousin, Monique Douglas, said that wasn’t the case.

“My cousin jumped out like this, with his hands up. Soon as he jumped out with his hands up, know what they do? Let eight rounds off,” she said the night of the shooting.

The shooting led police to hold a forum to discuss the details with the community.

And although they offered new information that night, like the fact that the gun found on Rollins was stolen or that more guns were found nearby the scene, there was nothing police could say to quiet some in the crowd.

As for the passenger who fled, police are still searching for him. They have named Devin Lamar Smith, nicknamed “Rug Head,” a person of interest and would like to speak with him.

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.