Marvez On Adam Gase: “What He Has Done With This Team Is Remarkable”

January 5, 2017 11:45 AM
Sirius XM NFL radio host and Sporting News NFL columnist, Alex Marvez joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about what surprised him most about the Dolphins this season, his prediction for this weekend’s NFL Playoff games and what Miami defensive coordinator Vance Joseph brings to this team.

On what has surprised him most about the Dolphins- “I got to give Adam Gase a ton of credit. I knew he was good but what he has done with this team is remarkable.”

On Ryan Tannehill- “Did you know Mike Wallace never practiced at 100%? You sign a diva WR and you get a diva WR. No wonder they could never get the deep ball corrected.”

On the Dolphins season- “No matter what happens this weekend, this season has been a success for the Dolphins.”

On Vance Joseph- “Unless he bombs the interview, he’s going to be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos.”

