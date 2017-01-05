Lawmaker Wants To Reign In Express Toll Lanes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Senate Republican has proposed limiting the creation of high-occupancy toll lanes or express lanes on Florida roadways.
Sen. Frank Artiles, R-Miami, filed a bill on Thursday that would prevent the creation of high-occupancy toll lanes or express lanes as of July 1st.
The bill would also restrict the use of tolls collected from such already-existing lanes. Those tolls could only be used to pay off bond debts from high-occupancy and express lane projects. After the debts are paid off, tolls would be eliminated and the lanes could not be used as high-occupancy or express lanes, according to the proposal.
The bill is filed for the legislative session that starts March 7th.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.