Lawmaker Wants To Reign In Express Toll Lanes

January 5, 2017 1:50 PM
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Senate Republican has proposed limiting the creation of high-occupancy toll lanes or express lanes on Florida roadways.

Sen. Frank Artiles, R-Miami, filed a bill on Thursday that would prevent the creation of high-occupancy toll lanes or express lanes as of July 1st.

The bill would also restrict the use of tolls collected from such already-existing lanes. Those tolls could only be used to pay off bond debts from high-occupancy and express lane projects. After the debts are paid off, tolls would be eliminated and the lanes could not be used as high-occupancy or express lanes, according to the proposal.

The bill is filed for the legislative session that starts March 7th.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

