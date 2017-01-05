Intel Officials To Brief Congress On Cyber Threats

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Intelligence officials head to Capitol Hill on Thursday to brief Congress on foreign cyber threats, including Russia’s interference in the 2016 Presidential election.

The hearing comes amid news President-elect Donald Trump is planning to overhaul a major intelligence agency. Trump is reportedly considering a restructuring of the office of the Director of National Intelligence, the agency created in the wake of 9-11 to strengthen intelligence gathering.

The potential revamp comes as the president-elect continues to cast doubt on U.S. intelligence findings that Russia hacked the Democratic Party’s emails in an effort to influence the election.

On Wednesday, Trump focused his attacks on the DNC.

Somebody hacked the DNC but why did they not have "hacking defense" like the RNC has and why have they not responded to the terrible…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

things they did and said (like giving the questions to the debate to H). A total double standard! Media, as usual, gave them a pass. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

Democrats fired back.

“This is not just about one political party, on candidate,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-MN. “It’s a common modus operandi they’ve been using for years and it’s really an assault on democracy.”

Members of the U.S. intelligence community will brief President Barack Obama on their highly anticipated report into Russia’s alleged hacking on Thursday before briefing Trump on Friday.

Meanwhile, Congressional Republicans continue on their path to dismantle Obamacare, despite lacking a viable plan to replace it. On Wednesday they got a boost from Vice President-Elect Mike Pence.

“In a very simple conclusion, the American people have sent new leadership here because Obamacare has failed and has been rejected by the American people,” Pence told the Republican leadership.

In a last ditch effort, President Obama huddled with Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill to discuss ways to save his signature healthcare law.

“The Republican plan to cut healthcare wouldn’t make America great again, it would make America sick again,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Trump chimed in via Twitter.

Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed ObamaCare disaster, with its poor coverage and massive premium increases…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

like the 116% hike in Arizona. Also, deductibles are so high that it is practically useless. Don't let the Schumer clowns out of this web… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

massive increases of ObamaCare will take place this year and Dems are to blame for the mess. It will fall of its own weight – be careful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

Trump’s transition team says the president-elect is working on a series of executive orders to unwind it. Trump tweeted out that it was time to work together to come up with a better plan.

The Democrats, lead by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in. Instead of working to fix it, they.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

…do the typical political thing and BLAME. The fact is ObamaCare was a lie from the beginning."Keep you doctor, keep your plan!" It is…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

…time for Republicans & Democrats to get together and come up with a healthcare plan that really works – much less expensive & FAR BETTER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

Roughly 20-million people rely on the Affordable Care Act for their health care.