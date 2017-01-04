Woman Charged In Coconut Creek Hit & Run

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run accident in Coconut Creek.
Last Thursday, December 29th, just before 5 p.m., Jay Edelstein was walking across the driveway of the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek when struck from behind by a Toyota Corolla.
Edelstein, 57, suffered severe head and leg injuries. He was taken to North Broward Health where died.
After interviewing witnesses and checking in several locations, Coconut Creek police traffic homicide investigators found the Toyota in North Lauderdale two days later.
On Tuesday, police arrested 25-year-old Nadia Pierre-Louis in connection to Edelstein’s death. She’s been charged with failure to remain on the scene of an accident involving a death.
On Wednesday, Pierre-Louis appeared before a judge. He set bond at $250,000. Informed that she sent a text indicating that she would leave the country, the judge ordered that she surrender both her green card and passport.