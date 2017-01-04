“Weak” Case Dropped Following Death Threats Against LGBT Community

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) — Federal prosecutors have dropped their criminal case against a man accused of making online threats to harm the LGBT community in Wilton Manors.
Craig Jungwirth, 50, was charged with interstate transmission of a threatening communication after authorities said he threatened to “exterminate” gays on Labor Day, similar to the deadly attack in Orlando just months earlier.
The messages were allegedly posted to his Facebook page.
“None of you deserve to live,” one post read. “If you losers thought the Pulse nightclub shooting was bad, wait till you see what I’m planning for Labor Day.”
The decision to dismiss the indictment, however, comes six weeks after prosecutors publicly acknowledged the evidence against him was “weak” and circumstantial, as reported by The Sun-Sentinel.
Investigators said Jungwirth has about 59 Facebook profiles and directly linking the alleged threat to him proved challenging.
The threats, which were brought to the police’s attention by a tipster, alarmed Wilton Manors residents, a large percentage of whom belong to the LGBT community. The city has long considered itself “the second gayest city in America.”
Authorities were apparently inundated with calls from those concerned.
“You can never catch a genius from MIT and since you fa****s aren’t dying from AIDS anymore, I have a better solution to exterminate you losers,” the threatening posts continued. “I’m going to be killing you fa** faster than cops kill nig****. It’s time to clean up Wilton Manors from all you AIDS-infested losers.”
49 people were killed in the Orlando assault on the gay nightclub. Dozens more were wounded.
Jungwirth was facing 10 to 16 months in federal prison had the case gone forth and led to a conviction.