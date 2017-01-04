Select 9 Lives, Special Kitty Canned Cat Food Recalled

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Several varieties of popular canned cat foods have been recalled due to possible low levels of thiamine.
The J.M. Smucker Company announced the voluntary recall on certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty.
The company said no illnesses related to this issue have been reported and the products are being recalled out of an abundance of caution.
Cats fed diets low in thiamine (Vitamin B1) for several weeks may be at risk for developing a deficiency. Thiamine is essential for cats.
Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss.
In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures. Contact your veterinarian immediately if your cat is displaying any of these symptoms.
If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.
The affected product was distributed from December 20 through January 3, 2017.
Click Here for a listing of the recalled products.