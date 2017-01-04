O’Hara On Dolphins: “I Think Miami Is A Dangerous Team”

Former NFL player and current analyst for NFL Network, Shaun O’Hara joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Miami Dolphins playoff matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also talks about why he thinks Miami is a dangerous team, the other Wild Card Weekend matchups and other NFL headlines.
On Dolphins-Steelers matchup- “I think Miami is a dangerous team. If you want to beat [Pittsburgh] you’ve got to find a way to stop Le’Veon Bell. I’ve got the Steelers winning this game.”
On Jay Ajayi- “It’s really just been the blossoming of a star right before our eyes. He reminds me of Ahmad Bradshaw.”
