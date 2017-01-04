Miami Police Ask For Help Finding 75-Year-Old Woman With Alzheimer’s Disease

January 4, 2017 11:38 PM
Filed Under: Miami Police, Missing Person

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 75-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease has gone missing and police need your help to find her.

Caridad Zaya disappeared on Wednesday from her home at 6700 NE 4th Avenue.

Zaya has dark brown/black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’8’’ and around 150 pounds.

Police did not mention what she was wearing last.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

