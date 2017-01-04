Investigators ID Officers In Deadly Police-Involved Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PERRINE (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police have released the names of two police officers involved in a deadly police-involved shooting in Perrine.

Officer Andrew Garcia and Officer Jesus Coto have been employed with Miami-Dade Police for over eight years.

Investigators say the two-man unit was patrolling the area on December 30th when they saw a black Nissan Altima driving erratically through the area.

Officers say they tried to stop the vehicle at 10101 W Indigo Street when the passenger of the car got out and ran off. One of the officers ran after that person.

At some point, they encountered the driver, 21-year-old Jamar Rollins. Police said he was armed with a gun prompting them to open fire. Rollins was killed.

The passenger of the vehicle got away and remains at large. Neither of the officers were injured.

The incident prompted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to investigate the matter.

The officer-involved shooting has caused concerns in the community.

On Tuesday night, local leaders held a hearing for residents to ask questions about the incident since witnesses are telling a different story.

They said Rollins, father of a year old son and avid dirt biker, was shot multiple times by police while he stood outside his car with his hands up.

His mother set the tone for Tuesday’s meeting.

“’Signed mortician,’ picked the body up and confirm two shots to the leg, two shots to arm, the broken other arm and then a shot to the chest,” she said. “That’s my question, why so many shots?”

Late Tuesday evening, police released a flyer asking for the whereabouts of Devin “Rug Head” Smith. They have named him a person of interest and want to question him.