CBS4 Welcomes New Morning Co-Anchor Eugene Ramirez

January 4, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: CBS4

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new face will be joining the CBS4 News This Morning team in the new year.

CBS4 welcomes new morning co-anchor Eugene Ramirez. He’ll join Lauren Pastrana, meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez and traffic reporter Bianca Peters on CBS4 News This Morning weekdays 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

“We’re pleased to welcome Eugene home to Miami as a member of our morning team,” said Adam Levy, vice president and general manager of CBS4 and My33. “He brings a depth of knowledge and love for South Florida that we believe our viewers will recognize and appreciate.”

Ramirez was most recently the morning co-anchor at WFLA-TV in Tampa-St. Petersburg. Prior to that, he was a reporter for WSVN-TV and was a features reporter/host for WSFL-TV’s The Morning Show, both in Miami-Fort Lauderdale. He was also one of the original anchor/reporters for Orlando’s News 13 en Español.

In addition, he has served as a guest contributor for HLN’s Showbiz Tonight, CNN en Español’s Showbiz, and CNN Newsroom. His work has been recognized with awards from the Florida AP Broadcasters.

“It’s a privilege to do what I love in my hometown,” Ramirez said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to join CBS4 and work alongside some of South Florida’s most respected and experienced journalists.”

A native of Miami, Ramirez graduated from Miami’s Belen Jesuit Preparatory School. He then earned his bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Spring Hill college in Mobile, Ala. He began his career as an anchor/reporter for Azteca America in Fort Myers.

Ramirez joins the CBS4 News This Morning team beginning January 23rd.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia