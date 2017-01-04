Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new face will be joining the CBS4 News This Morning team in the new year.
CBS4 welcomes new morning co-anchor Eugene Ramirez. He’ll join Lauren Pastrana, meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez and traffic reporter Bianca Peters on CBS4 News This Morning weekdays 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.
“We’re pleased to welcome Eugene home to Miami as a member of our morning team,” said Adam Levy, vice president and general manager of CBS4 and My33. “He brings a depth of knowledge and love for South Florida that we believe our viewers will recognize and appreciate.”
Ramirez was most recently the morning co-anchor at WFLA-TV in Tampa-St. Petersburg. Prior to that, he was a reporter for WSVN-TV and was a features reporter/host for WSFL-TV’s The Morning Show, both in Miami-Fort Lauderdale. He was also one of the original anchor/reporters for Orlando’s News 13 en Español.
In addition, he has served as a guest contributor for HLN’s Showbiz Tonight, CNN en Español’s Showbiz, and CNN Newsroom. His work has been recognized with awards from the Florida AP Broadcasters.
“It’s a privilege to do what I love in my hometown,” Ramirez said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to join CBS4 and work alongside some of South Florida’s most respected and experienced journalists.”
A native of Miami, Ramirez graduated from Miami’s Belen Jesuit Preparatory School. He then earned his bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Spring Hill college in Mobile, Ala. He began his career as an anchor/reporter for Azteca America in Fort Myers.
Ramirez joins the CBS4 News This Morning team beginning January 23rd.