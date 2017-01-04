BSO Needs Help Finding Elderly Man With Alzheimer’s Disease

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease.
Mike Mehan was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at his home in Tamarac.
He left in a green 2011 Toyota Camry with a license plate tag of Y4XGH.
Mehan is about 5’6” and weighs 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.
It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Regional Communications at (954) 764-HELP (4357) or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).