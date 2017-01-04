Bouchette: “If People Are Betting Against The Dolphins, I Think They Are Mistaken”

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers beat writer, Ed Bouchette joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz show on 560 WQAM to talk about the mood around Pittsburgh fans and with the Steelers team, as well as what has changed from their 1st meeting with the Dolphins. They also discuss how Pittsburgh can lose this game, former Miami Hurricanes star Artie Burns’ play and the Steelers’ chances of going to the Super Bowl.
On what has changed with Pittsburgh since they lost to Miami in October- “Their defense is really different. They can also stop the run a little bit better than they did that week in Miami.”
“This is the first time Le’Veon Bell will play in the postseason.”
On which Dolphins players can beat the Steelers- “[Ndamukong] Suh and Cameron Wake on defense, and I think Jay Ajayi. I think Matt Moore is a very capable quarterback and if people are betting against the Dolphins, I think they are mistaken because Moore is a good quarterback.”
