Youthful Dolphins 10-Point Underdogs Against Savvy Steelers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for their first playoff game in nearly eight years on Sunday.

They head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers for a sold out wild card showdown.

Playing the role of underdog worked in the regular season, but the playoffs are different kind of animal.

The Steelers are favored by 10, even though Miami beat them back in week six.

The lack of love for the Fins could stem from their inexperience, starting with head coach Adam Gase, who’s game planning against a Super Bowl winner in Mike Tomlin.

“I’m very happy for guys that, you know, finally get a chance to go to the playoffs for the first time after being in the league so long. It’s a good experience,” said offensive lineman Branden Albert. “But, you know, we have a task at hand too.”

Not to mention, as a whole, the Dolphins are the youngest team in playoffs.

But it’s not in their nature to make excuses going to any game.

“All the guys here have played in big games – college, whatever,” said wide receiver Kenny Stills. “And so they understand.”

Even with Sunday’s game right around the corner, the Dolphins have already started to think about next year’s roster.

The team is poised to release veteran defensive end Mario Williams in the near future, according to a report from Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.