Music Producer Charged As Mastermind In Pharmacy Thefts

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Miami music producer is facing some serious criminal charges, accused of orchestrating various thefts and burglaries throughout South Florida.
Harrison Garcia, who dubbed himself ‘Cuban Harry’ is a fixture of the international hip-hop scene and known for jet-setting with some big-name stars, according to our news partners at the Miami Herald.
On Monday, he was charged with masterminding dozens of pharmacy burglaries and thefts that supplied him with a powerful painkiller he used to brew a drink celebrated in rap songs over the years – “sizzurp.”
Also known as “lean” and “drank,” it’s a mix of codeine and sweet soda.
Garcia is now facing charges of racketeering, grand theft and trafficking in illegal drugs. His case will be added to pending trials of three men and a woman already facing prosecution for dozens of pharmacy burglaries from Plantation to Homestead.
Garcia had already been facing federal charges, accused of illegally selling prescription-strength syrup of promethazine with codeine.
Back in October, agents said he used his Instagram account, which has more than 37,000 followers, to set up deals to sell the drink.
Garcia’s trial has been set for March 6, 2017.