PLAYER: Dominick Watt

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Hollywood McArthur

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-1.5

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: From the first time we watched this impressive talent play, there was never any doubt how good he was. Watt is an impressive receiver who first made his mark in the offseason during 7-on-7 games and practices two years ago and has followed that up with his regular season play that has caught the attention of major colleges across the country. He is a versatile talent who leaves the 2016 season as one of the top juniors around, and when the 2017 season gets started, he will be that prospect who continues to impress and turn heads. Watt was a major catalyst in the undefeated regular season that head coach Laron Culpepper and the Mustangs had. If you have the chance to watch him in the offseason or during the spring, make sure you check him out. He is a solid football player with a bright future.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4613147/dominick-watt