PLAYER: Bryce Oliver

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Dillard

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: While he’s been on the radar in the past, it is worth bringing him back in the conversation – as the offseason starts and there will be plenty of interest in him over the next seven months. With so much talent on display in South Florida, there are always a group of impressive athletes who fly beneath that proverbial radar – until someone watches and appreciates what they can do. As you are going through some of the top pass catchers for this class, Oliver’s name has to be among the top – and while he hasn’t received that national exposure from scouts and recruiting analysts – be patient. That is definitely coming this offseason. Oliver is a big-time kid who has the chance to be special – with a solid offseason and 7-on-7 schedule throughout the late winter and into the spring and summer. He will continue to get better and better, which adds up to being one of the elite.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6219968/bryce-oliver