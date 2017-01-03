In The Recruiting Huddle: Andre Adams – Northwestern

January 3, 2017 3:18 PM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Andre Adams
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern
CLASS: 2017
HEIGHT: 5-8
WEIGHT: 160

SCOUTING: Ever since his youth football days and early high school career at Miami Edison, we have been fortunate to have watched his progress. He’s a quality receiver who has always had the knack of making the big play. Adams was instrumental in coming up with big catch after big catch this past season that gave the Bulls an opportunity to win the district and serve notice that this will certainly be a team to watch for years to come. He is a solid receiver who gets those tough yards – because he knows the game and how to play it. Will definitely be an impact player at the next level. Adams is a solid prospect who just needs the opportunity to show what he can do.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5602241/andre-adams

