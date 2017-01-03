In The Recruiting Huddle: Akai Rainford – Coconut Creek

PLAYER: Akai Rainford

POSITION: WR/S

SCHOOL: Coconut Creek

CLASS: 2017

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: After watching so many overlooked South Florida prospect do well this year in college and throughout the bowl season, this is one of those prospects that quickly came to mind. Rainford is a gifted two-way football talent who has given three very productive years to this program. And while we are far from done with this recruiting process – this is the kind of football player who will turn heads at the next level. We have put him On The Radar in the past – and have also listed him during many events. He is talented, a good student and loyal to the program and the school. He really gives the college coaches so many choices on how to use him. Rainford is not the first talented prospect to be overlooked and won’t be the last, but his talent level and knowledge of the game will only elevate what he has to offer.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/3901887/akai-rainford