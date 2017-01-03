Delray Beach Man Charged In Lauderdale Hit & Run

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a New Year’s Day hit and run accident in Ft. Lauderdale which left a man in extreme critical condition.
Around 8:45 p.m., Alkiva Douglas was on his bike heading south on Powerline Road when he was struck from behind by a Lexus driven by 28-year-old Philip Varsam of Delray Beach, according to police.
The impact sent Douglas, 19, crashing to the pavement as Varsam sped off.
Douglas was taken to North Broward Health.
“Just to give your honor an update on the victim, the last update that I have from the traffic homicide officer is that the victim had been declared brain dead and they were deciding whether to remove life support last night or sometime today,” said prosecutor Ross Weiner during Varsam’s bond hearing. .
Police were able to track down Varsam who was taken into custody.
Varsam, a server at a Brio Tuscan Grille, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a serious injury.
Before setting bond, Circuit Judge Michael Davis placed restrictions on where Varsam could go.
“You may not operate any kind of motor vehicle and your travel is restriced to the tri-county area – Broward, Palm Beach and Dade – however you are on Level 2 (restrictions) so really you are going to be going to work, you’re going to be going home, you’re going to be going to the grocery store, to a place of worship if that’s what you desire and that’s pretty much it,” said Circuit Judge Michael Davis.
Bond was set at $30,000.