Commissioner To Hold Hearing On Police Involved Shooting In Perrine

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A community hearing will be held Tuesday evening in Perrine to address residents’ concerns over a deadly police involved shooting which has become mired in controversy.

County Commissioner Dennis C. Moss, area pastors and local law enforcement will have an update on the investigation and answer questions about the death of Jamal Rollins.

It began when Rollins, 21, was pulled over last Friday, Dec. 30th, at 10101 W Indigo Street for driving erratically, according to police. When the car came to a stop, the person in the passenger seat took off on foot.

“One of the officers engaged in a foot pursuit with the passenger of the vehicle at some point there,” explained Miami-Dade police Sgt. Carlos Rosario at the time.

Rosario said Rollins then jumped out of the car, “produced a firearm and the officer fired at the subject.” Rollins was killed.

Witnesses have a very different story, however. They said Rollins, father of a year old son and avid dirtbiker, was shot multiple times by police while he stood outside his car with his hands up.

“My cousin jumped out like this, with his hands up. Soon as he jumped out with his hands up, know what they do? Let eight rounds off,” said Monique Douglas, Rollins’ cousin.

After the shooting, police said they recovered a firearm at the scene. Douglas said Rollins did not own a gun.

The FDLE is handling this investigation. The officers involved in the shooting, both of which have nine years of service, are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.