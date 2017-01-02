Twins Born Minutes Apart, In Different Years

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A pair of twins born minutes apart will share everything except for the day they were born or even the same year.

Clearfield dad Nick Criddle said he didn’t expect to meet his twin boys quite this soon.

“Our expected due date is February 4th,” said Criddle.

He and his wife Huyen Ngyen were just coming into a hospital in Salt Lake City for a quick checkup after some concerns, even leaving his 13 and 11-year-old daughters home but after a couple tests, nurses had other plans.

“They said, well… you’re having babies,” said Criddle.

A C-section was planned but they had to wait six hours after mom had her last meal.

“It’s nothing we planned. It’s nothing we’d worked for. She just had to wait six hours after she’d eaten. That was the time,” said Criddle.

By luck, Nick says, it allowed his identical twin sons, James and Matthew, to have their very own birthdays.

“They’re going to have everything shared, everything the same,” said Criddle.

But not the day they were born, or even the same year.

“2016 and 2017, so that’s really fun,” said Criddle.

The hospital staff says it was a fun surprise for everyone.

“We have two beautiful little boys that came into this world happy and excited – unexpectedly – and they’re doing great,” said a hospital official.

Dad was already pointing out his boys’ differences but says this is one story they’ll both have to tell.

“This isn’t something that you try and plan for… it’s just… what happened,” said Criddle.