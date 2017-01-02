Teen Accused Of Lewd Act In Front Of Sunbathing Woman

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Boynton Beach teen was taken in custody after he reportedly committed a lewd act in front of a woman who was sunbathing at a pool.
On December 29th, the 71-year-old woman called 911 to report what had happened. She told police she was in a lawn chair reading a book at the Carriage Gate community pool when she looked up and saw a teen in front of her who was masturbating. The woman said when yelled at him she was going to call the police, he took off running, jumped the fence around the pool and just kept going.
A police sketch artist was called in to come up with a picture of the teen. After it was released to the media, an anonymous tip led police to a 15-year-old who reportedly confessed.
He also reportedly told officers that he broke into a home in the same neighborhood last April and groped a woman inside.
The teen was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, burglary to an occupied dwelling and burglary with a battery.