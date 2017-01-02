Pit Bull Attacks Woman Who Tried To Dress It In A Sweater

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) – A pit bull mix attacked three people after one of them tried to put a sweater on it.
Tampa police say the dog, named Scarface, bit a 52-year-old woman who was trying to dress him. He then attacked the woman’s husband when he tried to pull the dog off of her. Police say the couple’s 22-year-old son was attacked while trying to stop the dog by stabbing it in the neck and head.
The three people escaped the house and left the dog in the backyard.
Police say animal control officers shot it with a tranquilizer gun, but it managed to get back into the house where there were two children present. Police used a bean bag gun and stun gun on the animal before catching it.
