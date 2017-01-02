New Year Brings Higher Gas Tax

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — The start of the new year brought a slight bump in gas taxes at the pump.
The Florida Department of Revenue says motor fuel taxes and diesel fuel taxes went up from 17.3 cents per gallon to 17.4 cents per gallon on January 1st.
Florida law requires annual adjustments to gas taxes based on changes in the consumer price index, which measures what people are paying for goods.
Gas taxes in Florida vary slightly by each county because some counties have adopted additional gas taxes.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)