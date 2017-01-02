New Year Brings Higher Gas Tax

January 2, 2017 5:39 AM
Filed Under: Consumer, Gas Pump, Gas Tax

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — The start of the new year brought a slight bump in gas taxes at the pump.

The Florida Department of Revenue says motor fuel taxes and diesel fuel taxes went up from 17.3 cents per gallon to 17.4 cents per gallon on January 1st.

Florida law requires annual adjustments to gas taxes based on changes in the consumer price index, which measures what people are paying for goods.

Gas taxes in Florida vary slightly by each county because some counties have adopted additional gas taxes.

