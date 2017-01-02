Lauren’s List: What Not To Say To Your Boss

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hopefully you’re enjoying one more day of vacation from work today, but if you have to go back tomorrow, how about making sure you start the new year on the right foot!

Obviously, a good employee is on-time and on task.

But the best employees know what to never say to their bosses!

Today’s “Lauren’s List” has a few phrases to avoid at work, courtesy of Business Insider.

“I’m bored”

You’re not getting paid to be bored! You’re getting paid to be productive, or at least act like you’re being productive. Telling your boss you’re bored is like announcing you’re being paid to do nothing! While it’s perfectly normal to have downtime at work, you certainly don’t need to broadcast that to your employer. At least have the sense to “look busy”.

“At my last job”

If your last job was so great, why did you leave? Of course, maybe your last company really did have a better way of getting certain things accomplished. If that’s the case, you’re better off phrasing sensitive or challenging responses by turning them into questions versus being confrontational. Make the suggestion without referencing your previous place of employment.

“That’s not my job”

No job description is ever set in stone. Be flexible– within reason. The more skills you acquire and show you can do well, the more indispensable you become. Who doesn’t love that kind of job security? Saying that you’re not willing to go beyond your role shows that you are also not willing to pitch in for the success of the company.

“I assumed that”

I’ll spare you the play on words that you often hear when using the word assume. But bosses don’t want to hear your assumptions. If an assumption on your part caused a mistake, just own up to it, learn from it, and stop making excuses.

What words or phrases do you avoid when talking to your boss?

