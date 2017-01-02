International Manhunt For Suspect In Istanbul NYE Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — ISIS has claimed responsibility for the New Year’s attack in Turkey that left at least 39 people dead and 70 injured – including an American businessman who lives in Delaware.

An international manhunt is underway for the killer, who targeted a club in Istanbul less than two weeks after U.S. intelligence warned of an attack.

Turkish Police have released three grainy photos of a suspect in the attack.

“These crazy people came in shooting everything,” said American victim Jake Raak.

Raak, born in Pennsylvania was shot once. The bullet ricocheted off his cell phone and struck his leg.

“I saw one person. There’s shooting. I’m hiding,” said Raak.

Chris Raak says his older brother is heading home.

“It’s really sad, the rest of the world and what’s going on and things, just pray for their families,” said Chris Raak.

The family says Raak played dead after he was shot in hopes he would survive.

“I’m just very happy that my brother is okay, so he can come home,” said Chris Raak.

As the victims recover and others are laid to rest, a manhunt has enveloped Europe as police search for the killer.

Surveillance video shows the people running for cover as bullets ricochet outside the club. Then the gunman enters and another camera records the chaos inside.

“I saw blood coming out. People were falling down because of shooting,” said Komron Saidaliev who lives nearby.

“Club Reina” is one of Istanbul’s swankiest venues, popular with local celebrities and tourists. About 600 people were inside when the gunman opened fire shortly after 1 a.m. New Year’s Day.

The club’s manager said it had increased security after U.S. intelligence warned of an attack less than two weeks ago.

Outside, next to police barricades, red carnations have been laid out to remember the victims.

Investigators haven’t said what motivated the attack. Turkey’s government has prohibited media organizations within the country from reporting on the attack.