2 Bystanders Grazed By Bullets In Road Rage Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two bystanders were grazed by bullets in a road rage shooting in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday night.
The shooting happened along 79th Street and NW 17th Avenue near Total Market.
Police said the two people hit had nothing to do with the incident. They just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.
Detectives said they are looking for a dark gray Nissan Altima. They have not released a description of the shooter.
If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.