2 Bystanders Grazed By Bullets In Road Rage Shooting

January 2, 2017 7:15 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Miami-Dade Police, Road Rage, Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two bystanders were grazed by bullets in a road rage shooting in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday night.

The shooting happened along 79th Street and NW 17th Avenue near Total Market.

Police said the two people hit had nothing to do with the incident. They just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Detectives said they are looking for a dark gray Nissan Altima. They have not released a description of the shooter.

If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia