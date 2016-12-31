Reeling Panthers Face Off Against Streaking Stars

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS, Tx. (SportsDirect Inc.) — Tyler Seguin has ignited the Dallas Stars on their five-game point streak (4-0-1), highlighting that stretch with two goals and an assist his last time out.

The 24-year-old Seguin looks to continue to the Stars’ ascent as they attempt to extend their season-high winning streak to four games on Saturday against the visiting Florida Panthers.

“Definitely, it’s something that we’ve been needing, and obviously not enough yet,” said Seguin, who joined captain Jamie Benn (three assists) with a three-point performance in Thursday’s 4-2 victory over Colorado. “We’re making strides. It’s about playing all together. Got over the hump of two wins in a row. Got three, and want to keep going.”

Dallas is 5-1-1 in its last seven at American Airlines Center heading into a tilt with reeling Florida, which has lost four in a row and 10 of its last 13 (3-4-6) following Thursday’s 3-2 overtime setback to Montreal.

“We’ve just got to learn how to close out games as a team,” center Vincent Trocheck said after scoring in his second straight contest. “We’re sitting back too much once we get leads. We play our game up until we get a lead and then we get back on our heels.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NHL.TV, FSN Florida, FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (15-14-8): Defenseman Jason Demers tallied on Thursday for his third goal and sixth point in six games and looks to ride that momentum into his first meeting with Dallas since leaving as a free agent in the offseason. Fellow former Star Colton Sceviour has been held off the scoresheet in each of his last five outings and has just three assists in his last 21. Offense has been an issue of late for Florida, which placed forward Aleksander Barkov (team-leading 27 points) on injured reserve, has tallied just eight times during its four-game losing streak and is scoring an NHL fifth-worst 2.3 goals per game.

ABOUT THE STARS (16-14-7): Seguin has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in his past 15 games and Benn has recorded 12 (three goals, nine assists) in his past 10. Veteran forward Jason Spezza is doing his best to keep pace with his linemates, setting up a pair of tallies on Thursday to increase his point total to 11 (three goals, eight assists) in his past 10 games. “Our big guys, our key guys, are scoring and we said that when they score there is a good chance of winning,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “When they can get on the board for us, it’s a big plus.”

OVERTIME

1. Dallas veteran F Patrick Sharp will return to the lineup Saturday after missing 12 games with a concussion.

2. Florida veteran G Roberto Luongo has yielded just 11 goals in his last four starts, but has a 1-0-3 mark to show for it.

3. The Stars are 18-for-20 on the penalty kill in their last seven games at home.

(© Copyright 2016 SportsDirect Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)