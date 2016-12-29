Venetian Causeway Reopened Ahead Of New Year’s Eve

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Good news for drivers heading to and from Miami Beach!
The Venetian Causeway has been reopened.
The East drawbridge on the causeway was closed earlier this month to complete rehabilitation work on the bridge and the adjacent fixed bridge. The bridge was closed to vehicular, cycling and pedestrian traffic until the work was completed then reopened Thursday.
During that same time, the department was working on improving the roadway on the Venetian Causeway from the eastern approach of the West Venetian Bridge to N. Venetian Drive.
