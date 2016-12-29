Ryan Tannehill Seen Walking Around Dolphins Practice Field

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – There was a welcomed sight on the Miami Dolphins practice field on Wednesday at the team’s training facility in Davie.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was out there with his teammates, though he wasn’t taking part in any drills.

Still, it was a big step in the right direction as the fifth year QB tries to come back from a sprained ACL and MCL suffered less than three weeks ago.

Tannehill was seen wearing a t-shirt and hat, and a brace on his left knee.

He moved around well while coaching up his fellow Dolphins, not showing any signs of a limp or any other hindrance due to his injury.

There is no question that Tannehill will be out of the lineup for a third straight game on Sunday when Miami hosts the New England Patriots.

The following weekend when the Dolphins will play their first playoff game since 2008, that’s another story.

A story that will not have its ending written until the days leading up to the game, which will be a week from now.

Matt Moore has filled in quite nicely for Tannehill in his absence, going 2-0 with a pair of big road wins against the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

Moore has thrown six touchdowns and just two interceptions while completing 58.5 percent of his passes, good for a quarterback rating of 113.4.

That would be good for second in the NFL if he had through enough passes to qualify for the league leaderboard.

It certainly seems the Dolphins are in more than capable hands with Moore under center but getting Tannehill back, who was playing the best football of his career before the injury, would be ideal.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the next week.