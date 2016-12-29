Richt On Kaaya’s Future: “I Think It’s A Tough Call For Him”

Miami Hurricanes head football coach, Mark Richt joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Canes outstanding defensive performance against West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl. Richt also praised his team for being prepared to play against the Mountaineers and discussed Brad Kaaya’s upcoming decision on whether to declare for the NFL Draft.
On Kaaya going to the NFL- “I think it’s a tough call for him. I don’t think it’s done in his mind right now.”
On Miami’s win in the Russell Athletic Bowl- “Game day for me, my demeanor is to be clam. It was fun, just the celebration in the locker room is enough for me to enjoy a victory.”
