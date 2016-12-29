Richt On Kaaya’s Future: “I Think It’s A Tough Call For Him”

December 29, 2016 2:50 PM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Mark Richt, Miami Hurricanes, NCAA

Interviews-wqam

Miami Hurricanes head football coach, Mark Richt joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Canes outstanding defensive performance against West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl. Richt also praised his team for being prepared to play against the Mountaineers and discussed Brad Kaaya’s upcoming decision on whether to declare for the NFL Draft.

On Kaaya going to the NFL- “I think it’s a tough call for him. I don’t think it’s done in his mind right now.”

On Miami’s win in the Russell Athletic Bowl- “Game day for me, my demeanor is to be clam. It was fun, just the celebration in the locker room is enough for me to enjoy a victory.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

More from Joe Rose Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia