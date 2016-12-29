8-Year-Old Shot While Walking Home From Birthday Party

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed while walking home from a birthday party in Dania Beach, authorities say.

Broward Sheriff’s spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said the shooting happened late Wednesday evening, adding two of the boy’s adult cousins were also shot. They were taken to hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Family was seen, devastated at the scene the Wednesday evening. CBS4’s Silva Harapetian reports the third grader lived with his grandmother. She reportedly collapsed behind crime scene tape when she arrived shortly after the shooting.

Coleman-Wright says it was the fourth shooting in the neighborhood since Christmas and added deputies believe that two of the previous incidents may be related to this one.

A reverend in the neighborhood spoke for the family and the community, angry at what’s happened in this last week.

“And have to deal with a child, an 8-year-old child who was a scholar athlete being shot at the hands of treacherous murderers is uncalled for, is reprehensible and the community is angry but they are scared so we really need some serious attention in Dania Beach right now,” said Rev. J.C. Howard with St. Ruth Baptist Church.

At last check, no arrests had been made. Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward. In the meantime, they have a message for the community.

“The shooting needs to stop. A child is dead and our detectives have been working around the clock trying to put this together, trying to get information, evidence, sworn statements, what they need to make an arrest in these cases so what we need from the community is not to be in fear but to come forward with information,” said Coleman-Wright.

Anyone with information can call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

