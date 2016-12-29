Dolphins Assistant Darren Rizzi Downplays Head-Butt From Bills Jerry Hughes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — A team in the position of the Miami Dolphins, who have already secured their ticket to the AFC Playoffs, isn’t going to spend any time looking backwards.
Well, at least not after a little good-natured ribbing.
Dolphins special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi says he has received some teasing for a testy sideline encounter with Buffalo Bills linebacker Jerry Hughes.
Hughes appeared to head-butt Rizzi during a scuffle following a play last week at Buffalo.
“Most of the people I know told me I’m too old — get out of there with guys with equipment on,” Rizzi said Thursday.
The confrontation drew no penalties, and Rizzi said he hasn’t been contacted by the NFL office about it.
“There was a scuffle on the sideline,” Rizzi said. “I was clearly just trying to be a peacemaker there, trying to stay between our guys and their guys. Things like that on the sideline sometimes happen. Good job by the officials getting everybody out of there quickly. Move on. No big deal.”
