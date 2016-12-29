Bye Holiday Heat, Cold Front Coming To End Off 2016

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Thursday will have near-record heat throughout the day but it will go away starting in the evening.
A strong cold front will sweep through and have South Floridians waking up to weather in the low 60s and upper 50s.
Friday highs will struggle to reach temps in the upper 60s with plenty of cool, dry air in place.
Saturday morning will be even colder with most of South Florida waking up with chilly weather in the low to mid-50s.
Saturday afternoon highs will be mild and comfortable with the low 70s.
We’ll kick off 2017 with the upper 60s on Sunday morning. Highs will be milder with temps in the upper 70s on New Year’s Day.
Click here for the latest weather information. For weather forecasts 24/7, get the app.