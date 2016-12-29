9-Foot Python Found Near Biscayne Bay, A First

December 29, 2016 8:40 AM
Filed Under: Biscayne Bay, Biscayne National Park, Burmese Python

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A kayaker found a 9-foot Burmese Python sunning on a platform more than a half mile offshore in Biscayne Bay – a first for Biscayne National Park.

It’s also another sign that the “state’s out-of-control pythons” are getting more adept to inhabiting Florida’s salty fringes.

A University of Florida wildlife biologist says the sighting confirms pythons are equally comfortable in open water as they are in freshwater marshes and mangroves.

In September, state wildlife biologists confirmed for the first time that pythons are breeding in the Florida Keys.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Adopt-A-Family For The Holidays

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia