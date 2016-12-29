9-Foot Python Found Near Biscayne Bay, A First

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A kayaker found a 9-foot Burmese Python sunning on a platform more than a half mile offshore in Biscayne Bay – a first for Biscayne National Park.
It’s also another sign that the “state’s out-of-control pythons” are getting more adept to inhabiting Florida’s salty fringes.
A University of Florida wildlife biologist says the sighting confirms pythons are equally comfortable in open water as they are in freshwater marshes and mangroves.
In September, state wildlife biologists confirmed for the first time that pythons are breeding in the Florida Keys.