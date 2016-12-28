Teens Rescued From Capsized Boat In Keys

December 28, 2016 6:56 AM
Filed Under: Florida Keys, Teens Rescued

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – Three teens visiting from California were rescued from a capsized boat in the Lower Keys.

The teens; 18-year-old Zachary and 16-year-old Jacob Sowder and 18 year old Brent Shishido were on board a 22 foot rental boat about two and half miles off Little Torch Key when it started taking on water.

They were anchored in about 30 feet of water. By the time they got the anchor line cut, the boat had taken on too much water and overturned.

Fortunately, they managed to climb on top of the hull and one of them had a cell phone. They were able to call 911 and relay their approximate location. Monroe County Sheriff’s Marine Deputy Hager had just pulled his Sheriff’s Office patrol boat out of the water and had finished cleaning it when he heard the call over his police radio at about 3:15 p.m. He quickly put the boat back in the water.

He and wildlife officer David Bingham raced to the teen’s reported location, and after some time looking, found them on top of the capsized. The teens were brought aboard the patrol boat and brought to shore.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Adopt-A-Family For The Holidays

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia