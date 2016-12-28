Teens Rescued From Capsized Boat In Keys

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – Three teens visiting from California were rescued from a capsized boat in the Lower Keys.
The teens; 18-year-old Zachary and 16-year-old Jacob Sowder and 18 year old Brent Shishido were on board a 22 foot rental boat about two and half miles off Little Torch Key when it started taking on water.
They were anchored in about 30 feet of water. By the time they got the anchor line cut, the boat had taken on too much water and overturned.
Fortunately, they managed to climb on top of the hull and one of them had a cell phone. They were able to call 911 and relay their approximate location. Monroe County Sheriff’s Marine Deputy Hager had just pulled his Sheriff’s Office patrol boat out of the water and had finished cleaning it when he heard the call over his police radio at about 3:15 p.m. He quickly put the boat back in the water.
He and wildlife officer David Bingham raced to the teen’s reported location, and after some time looking, found them on top of the capsized. The teens were brought aboard the patrol boat and brought to shore.